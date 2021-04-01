Justices Say Florida Can't Blame Oyster Woes On Georgia

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 1:35 PM EDT) -- The collapse of an important Florida oyster population was due more to the state's mismanagement than any alleged overconsumption of river water by its upstream neighbor, Georgia, the U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday. The justices unanimously rejected Florida's effort to reduce the amount of water taken by Georgia from an interstate network of rivers, finding that while there is scientific debate about the exact cause of the decline of oyster fisheries in Apalachicola Bay about a decade ago, there is no "clear and convincing" evidence that the amount of water taken by Georgia caused Florida serious injury. Justice Amy Coney Barrett,...

