NM Lawmakers Pass Adult-Use Marijuana Measures

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT) -- New Mexico legislators have given their final approval to measures that would legalize and regulate adult recreational marijuana and expunge the records of those convicted of low-level marijuana offenses, sending them to the governor's desk. House Bill 2 allows adults 21 and older to have up to two ounces of marijuana, up to 16 grams of cannabis extract and 800 milligrams of edibles, while Senate Bill 2 provides automatic expungement of the records of those who have past convictions for offenses that would be legal under the new laws. Both bills passed both chambers of the state Legislature on Wednesday....

