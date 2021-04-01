Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

7th Circ. Appears Skeptical Of Dog Food False Ad Claims

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Two Seventh Circuit judges on Thursday appeared skeptical of a pet owner's contention that Champion Petfoods USA Inc. misled consumers by failing to disclose the risk that its dog food could contain trace amounts of harmful substances.

Scott Weaver is asking the appellate court to revive his claims that Champion deceptively marketed its products, saying the food is labeled as "biologically appropriate" and made with "fresh regional ingredients" despite potentially containing non-fresh and non-regional ingredients, as well as pentobarbital and Bisphenol A, or BPA.

But there are a "lot of problems" with his risk theory, U.S. Circuit Judge Ilana Rovner said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!