Google Publisher Suits Have 'Too Many Lawyers,' Judge Says

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday told law firms vying to lead proposed classes of advertisers and publishers in antitrust litigation over Google's digital advertising business to revise their proposals, saying that there are currently "way too many lawyers involved" and that the firms need to better address cost controls. During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman said that she plans to appoint separate firms to lead the proposed classes of advertisers and publishers, and that she may revisit the issue after the pleadings are "squared away," at which time she'll have a better idea of whether...

