8th Circ. Won't Revive Nurse's ERISA Disability Benefits Suit

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit won't give a nurse injured in a car accident a second chance at her suit accusing an Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliate of wrongly denying her disability benefits claim, saying the company hadn't overstepped its authority under federal law. A three-judge panel in a published opinion Thursday found that USAble Life, the BCBS plan's disability benefits administrator, didn't violate the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it relied on an in-house medical provider's analysis to deny long-term disability benefits to Karen Roebuck. Roebuck argued that USAble Life had a conflict of interest because it was both policy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS