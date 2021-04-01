Ill. Court Says Suit Over Failed Shire Merger Rightly Tossed

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Appellate Court on Wednesday upheld AbbVie's win over claims that it fraudulently induced an investment company to hold $30 million worth of American depository receipts for Shire PLC pending a $54 billion merger the pharmaceutical giant announced but ultimately reconsidered. A three-judge panel of the court said a lower court correctly dismissed Castlerigg Master Investments Ltd.'s lawsuit against AbbVie Inc. because the company pled insufficient fraud claims over its failed Shire merger, and the state doesn't recognize claims that stem from the holding of securities. Castlerigg claimed AbbVie and its CEO Matthew Gonzalez held onto its Shire depository receipts...

