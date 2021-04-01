Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 9:49 PM EDT) -- As enforcers and private plaintiffs pressed ahead with several major merger cases, the Federal Trade Commission formally acknowledged its first loss of a hospital merger challenge in several years, but it bounced back with a new case targeting a deal by biotechnology firm Illumina. Here's a look at the major merger review developments from March. Challenge Abandoned The FTC dropped its challenge of the proposed $599 million tie-up of Philadelphia-area health care systems Jefferson Health and Albert Einstein Healthcare Network on March 1, marking the agency's first loss of a hospital merger case in several years. A Pennsylvania federal court rejected the...

