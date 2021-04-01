Ga. Bill Permitting Gun Lawsuits Against Probate Judges Fails

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Georgia probate judges are relieved to have dodged legislation that would have exposed them to being personally sued for not timely processing weapons carry licenses, as proposed changes in a recently drafted bill failed to get final approval before Georgia's 2021 legislative session ended Wednesday. H.B. 218, a Republican effort to make it easier for people to carry guns in Georgia, had gathered steam and passed both the House and Senate, but ultimately fizzled out in part because of pushback after mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, Colorado. The bill as approved by the House contained provisions probate court judges say...

