State Dept. Asks Visa Seekers Denied By Trump To Reapply

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 3:11 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration invited foreign nationals seeking to work in the United States in specialty occupations, as fashion models or on landscaping sites to reapply for temporary visas after a Trump-era immigration ban expired earlier this week. In a notice Thursday, the U.S. Department of State said foreigners who were denied H-1B, H-2B, J and L temporary visas — which cover various categories of work including scientific research, defense-related assignments and landscaping jobs — under former President Donald Trump's June 2020 proclamation would be allowed to reapply. Esther Sung, the legal director for the Justice Action Center, was one of many...

