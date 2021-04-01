Feds Stop Asylum App Denials Over Blank, Inapplicable Fields

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 7:53 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced Thursday that applications for asylum and other forms of relief will no longer be automatically rejected over inapplicable fields that are intentionally left blank, such as the "middle name" field. The federal immigration agency said it would revert to a previous policy allowing the applications, but warned it could still reject applications from individuals who failed to fill in required information or submit key evidence. USCIS spokesperson, Anita Rios Moore, said that the agency had turned away from the "blank space" rejection policy in December "in response to stakeholder concerns." Moore further explained that rejections...

