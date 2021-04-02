Locke Lord Nabs Public Finance Partner In Austin

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Locke Lord LLP recently added a public finance partner in Austin, Texas, marking the fourth addition to the office in the past year. Carey Troell is joining Locke Lord from Bracewell LLP, where he worked as a partner in San Antonio for more than eight years. Before that, Troell worked as a senior counsel at Norton Rose Fulbright for three years and Greenberg Traurig LLP for three years. Before entering private practice in 2005, Troell served as an assistant attorney general for the Public ‎Finance Division of the Office of the Attorney General for the State of Texas. Troell advises both...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS