Miss. High Court Won't Ax AG's J&J Talc False Ad Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Mississippi on Thursday refused to throw out a suit by the state attorney general alleging that Johnson & Johnson broke the state consumer protection law by failing to warn that its talc products could cause ovarian cancer, saying that federal regulations don't preempt the state's claims. In an en banc decision, the justices rejected J&J's argument that the either the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act or the Federal Trade Commission Act bars the claims, affirming a 2018 trial court decision that denied the company's bid for summary judgment. The suit was filed in August 2014, alleging false...

