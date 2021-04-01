5th Circ. Closes Book On Fired Principal's Bias Case

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday refused to revive a Black middle school principal's bias suit against a Texas school district, saying she didn't refute allegations she was fired for mismanaging funds, misusing work time and being drunk on school property. A three-judge panel affirmed Judson Independent School District's summary judgment win in Caroline Ross' case, saying district leadership had the right to vote against renewing her contract after an investigation allegedly revealed a slew of misconduct. Ross didn't proffer evidence showing that her firing was a coverup for race, sex or age discrimination, the court found, even as her attorney pushed...

