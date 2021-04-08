Fla. Weighs How To Change Summary Judgment Rule

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday debated how to formally adopt the federal summary judgment standard in the state's rules of civil procedure, as parties argued for simple incorporation of the federal Rule 56 or for a uniquely Florida rule. Ceci Berman, who chairs the Florida Bar's Civil Procedure Rules Committee, told the court that the committee is advising incorporation of some of the federal summary judgment standard into Florida's Rule 1.510 but not wholesale adoption of Rule 56. She said that of the supermajority of states that have adopted the federal summary judgment standard, the committee had not found any...

