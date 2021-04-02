Archegos Collapse Drags 'Family Offices' Into The Spotlight

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The high-profile collapse of Archegos Capital Management has one regulator calling for more oversight of so-called family office funds that don't share the same reporting requirements as their similarly sized investment vehicle peers, and which an international university recently found are "growing faster than global wealth." Market watchdogs have faced pressure in the past week to take action after a number of big banks were forced to liquidate $30 billion in stocks tied to risky trading by Archegos, a family office launched by former hedge fund star Bill Hwang in 2013 after he pled guilty to insider trading and was barred...

