Exxon Unit Says Oxy, Petro-Hunt Owe $2.7M For Offshore Work

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- An ExxonMobil Corp. unit filed a federal lawsuit in Texas on Thursday against Occidental Petroleum Co. and Petro-Hunt LLC, alleging the companies owe about $2.7 million for costs it incurred in decommissioning offshore oil wells and platforms off the coast of Louisiana. XTO Energy and its subsidiaries XH LLC and HHE Energy Co. told the court it was forced to file suit after Petro-Hunt refused to chip in about $513,714 and Oxy refused to pay its share of roughly $2.2 million for the costs of shutting down the offshore operations. According to the complaint, XTO Energy "incurred millions of dollars in...

