US Installs Early Phase Duties On Spanish Wind Towers

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Wind towers imported from Spain will face a new 73% duty after the U.S. Department of Commerce's published its preliminary ruling on Friday that the clean energy goods are being sold at unfairly low prices. Commerce announced its preliminary anti-dumping margins earlier this week and set the duties in motion with a notice in Friday's Federal Register. The ruling handed an early victory to the Wind Tower Trade Coalition, a U.S. producer group that petitioned the government for duty relief last year. The new preliminary anti-dumping findings pegged all Spanish wind towers, including those from named respondents Vestas Eolica S.A.U., Acciona...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS