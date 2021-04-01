Fla. Gov. Slams Biden Admin. Over Immigration Enforcement

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis demanded Thursday that the Biden administration reverse "reckless" policy changes on immigration enforcement that he said could lead to unauthorized immigrants who commit crimes being released back into the community and jeopardizing public safety. The Republican governor said he would be sending a letter to the White House and outlined several directions he is giving to state agencies to address the situation. He made the announcements in a written statement and during a press conference in Titusville where he was accompanied by the parents of a Los Angeles teen who was killed in 2008 by a gang...

