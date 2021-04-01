Griddy Ch. 11 Customer Committee Issue Adjourned For Now

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Efforts by former customers of bankrupt Texas power provider Griddy Energy LLC to form an official customer committee in the company's Chapter 11 case were put on the back burner Thursday after the federal bankruptcy watchdog appointed an unsecured creditors committee filled with customers. During a virtual hearing, attorneys representing the Texas attorney general's office, which moved earlier this week for an official customer committee, said that motion was now moot because of the creation of the creditors committee that could not represent the interests of all unsecured parties, including customers. But an attorney representing parties with potential tort claims against Griddy...

