NLRB Won't Narrow Voting Unit At Food Service Co.

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Cooks and other employees at a food service company will vote on whether to be represented by a Service Employees International Union local, a National Labor Relations Board official ruled Thursday, rejecting the employer's arguments that two of the workers were supervisors. The decision from NLRB Brooklyn office regional director Kathy Drew-King set up an election that will decide whether 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East will represent 13 workers for Nutritional Management Services Inc., which runs food service for a nursing home in Queens, New York. The company sought to exclude employees Onique Simpson and Renford Taylor from the election...

