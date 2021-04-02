Calif. City Says NLRA Doesn't Preempt Hazard Pay Ordinance

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 2:23 PM EDT) -- The city of Montebello, California, asked a federal judge to toss a grocers association's suit challenging an ordinance that mandates hazard pay for grocery store workers during the coronavirus pandemic, saying federal labor law does not preempt the requirement. In its motion to dismiss Wednesday, Montebello said under longstanding U.S. Supreme Court and appeals court precedent that give wide berth to state and local labor laws, the National Labor Relations Act does not preempt its ordinance requiring grocery store workers receive a temporary $4 per hour pay bump. The city said the California Grocers Association's argument to the contrary falls flat...

