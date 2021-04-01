Crypto Exchange Coinbase To Make Public Debut April 14

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Fenwick-led cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase said Thursday that it has set April 14 as the trading date for its direct listing, setting up one of the most highly anticipated public debuts this year. Coinbase Global Inc., advised by Fenwick & West LLP, said Thursday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has declared the company's registration statement effective, meaning its shares are cleared for trading. Coinbase's stock will begin changing hands on Wednesday, April 14, under the symbol "COIN" on the Nasdaq exchange. The venture-backed company is going public through a direct listing, an alternative to a traditional initial public offering in...

