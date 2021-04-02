Doctors Say UnitedHealthcare Is Forcing Them Out Of Market

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A group of anesthesiologists has accused UnitedHealthcare in Colorado and Texas state courts of pushing doctors out of its insurance network, squeezing them so hard the pressure was like a "boa constrictor." U.S. Anesthesia Partners, which has practices in both states, claims that UHC and its affiliates leveraged massive market power to make it difficult for hospitals and doctors to contract with the anesthesia group, and to increase profits from health insurance premiums. The allegations arose in separate lawsuits filed March 31 in Denver and Dallas counties, making numerous allegations, including that UHC violated both states' antitrust laws. The suits say...

