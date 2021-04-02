CFPB Hits Snag As It Tries To Clear Deck For Ocwen Appeal

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Florida federal judge who recently gutted the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's mortgage servicing misconduct suit against Ocwen Financial Corp. spent Friday batting back an attempt by the agency to pull the plug on the remainder of its case as it looks to clear the deck for an appeal. In his order, U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra denied a bid by the CFPB to drop with prejudice the claims left over after he sharply cut down the agency's 2017 case against Ocwen last month in a summary judgment. The CFPB had moved for voluntary dismissal of the remnants and a final...

