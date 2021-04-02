Challenge To North Dakota PBM Law Is Back At 8th Circ.

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit will take another look at a case challenging North Dakota's oversight of the companies that manage benefit plans' prescription drug arms, now that the U.S. Supreme Court has axed a lobbying group's August win and cleared the way for a fresh round of arguments in the suit. The Eighth Circuit certified the Supreme Court's Feb. 22 decision to vacate the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association's victory in the case Thursday, giving the PCMA and a group of North Dakota officials another chance to spar over the validity of two state laws that regulate pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs....

