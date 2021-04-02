South Korea's HYBE Label Gets Scooter Braun's Co. For $1B

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 1:51 PM EDT) -- HYBE, the South Korean label behind the internationally famous boy band BTS, said Friday it will buy American music mogul Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings in a Paul Hastings-guided deal that a familiar source said is worth $1.05 billion. HYBE America has acquired a 100% stake in Los Angeles-based Ithaca Holdings LLC, the companies announced. The Carlyle Group will also sell its minority interest in Ithaca as part of the deal after first investing in the company in 2017. Formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment Co., HYBE also manages the boy band TOMORROW x TOGETHER and South Korean rapper Zico, among others....

