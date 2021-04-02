WTO French Fry Dispute Stalls Amid COVID-19 Delays

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Colombia and the European Union's trade tiff over anti-dumping duties on frozen french fry imports is unlikely to reach a resolution before October, the panel overseeing the dispute at the World Trade Organization has announced, citing a variety of delays. Under the WTO Dispute Settlement Body's operating procedures, the Dispute Settlement Understanding, panel proceedings should generally conclude within six months. In line with the DSU, panel chair Hanspeter Tschaeni is required to inform the settlement body that the panel could not issue its final report within that time frame, according to a notice published Thursday. "This is due to, amongst other...

