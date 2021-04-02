Kaplan Hecker Adds Partners In DC And New York

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP has brought on the former chief counsel to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office and is promoting to partner in New York the former chief for the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office's complex fraud and terrorism units, the firm said Friday. Susanne Sachsman Grooms' addition to the Washington office bolsters the boutique firm's investigations, regulatory and white-collar practices, the firm said in a statement. During her decade at the head of a team of lawyers, Sachsman Grooms led investigations by the powerful oversight committee, first under Rep. Elijah...

