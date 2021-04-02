Boston Drug Discovery Co. Grabs $75M In Series C

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Boston-based drug discovery company Alloy Therapeutics said Friday it has raised $75 million in a Series C funding round co-led by venture capital firm 8VC, Presight Capital and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, with advice from Foley Hoag LLP. The round featured new investors including Mubadala Capital; Founders Fund, of which Thiel is a partner; and Gaingels, a New York City-based investment firm with an LGBTQ rights mission. Returning investors included Luma Bio-IT, Alexandria Venture Investments and Ulysses Diversified Holdings. Alloy, founded in 2017, develops tools that companies and universities use to discover drugs derived from living organisms, known as therapeutic biologics....

