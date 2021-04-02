Is A Never-Ending Bonus Season The New Norm For BigLaw?

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- News of at least three more law firms awarding special bonuses rolled in on Friday, bringing the total to over 40. The associate bonuses build on others handed out last fall and winter, creating an extended bonus season that experts say is likely fleeting. The firms worked with what they had, meaning an increase in workload for current associates. Jessica Chin Somers Kinney Recruiting WilmerHale, Mayer Brown LLP and Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP have announced they will be distributing special bonuses to associates this spring through the fall, ranging from $12,000 to $64,000 depending on seniority, according to reports...

