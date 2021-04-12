'Imminent' Indictment May Hold Up Ex-Temple Dean's Civil Suit

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state court judge said Monday that she might be inclined to pause a civil defamation suit the former dean of Temple University's business school brought against the university for allegedly scapegoating him in a school-rankings scandal but only if the criminal indictment the ex-dean claimed was "imminent" actually happens. Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Linda A. Carpenter said she'd take Moshe Porat's motion to stay his civil case under advisement, but she deferred any ruling on pausing motions in the case and said she'd stick to her last order on deadlines unless a grand jury indicts Porat for...

