FinCEN Head Blanco To Depart, Names Acting Director

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 12:54 PM EDT) -- The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network's director, Kenneth Blanco, said Friday that he is stepping down from the agency and will be succeeded on an interim basis by the former digital innovation officer at the anti-money laundering watchdog. Blanco announced that he will be leaving FinCEN on April 9 after a more than three-year tenure at its helm. Michael Mosier, who spent about a year as the agency's first digital innovation officer and was deputy director until becoming counselor to the deputy secretary of the Treasury last month, will assume the role of acting FinCEN director effective April 11, according to a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS