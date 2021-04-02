AndroGel Makers, Buyers Clash Over FTC Getting Discovery

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical companies scolded plaintiffs waging an antitrust fight over testosterone treatment AndroGel for asking a Pennsylvania federal court to let them share sensitive records obtained through discovery with the Federal Trade Commission. In a joint filing Thursday seeking a protective order for materials produced in the antitrust case brought by AndroGel buyers, the drugmakers and plaintiff wholesalers told U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III they haven't been able to reach an agreement on who can access certain discovery records. But the drugmakers also added that there's no reason to share whatever records are produced in that private case with the FTC, which has...

