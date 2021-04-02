Fed. Circ. Won't Review Axed IP In 'Clash Of Clans' Row

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit refused Friday to weigh in on a panel decision striking down more claims in a Gree-owned virtual city-building patent that was challenged at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board and led in part to an $8.5 million infringement verdict against "Clash of Clans" maker Supercell Oy. The Federal Circuit denied a petition from Gree Inc. for a panel rehearing and an en banc rehearing of a ruling last November that said the PTAB got it right when it found that a number of claims in a Gree patent were invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice test,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS