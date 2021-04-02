Victims Group Seeks End To Boy Scouts' Del. Ch. 11 Control

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A sexual abuse victims committee urged a Delaware bankruptcy judge late Thursday to end the Boy Scouts of America's exclusive Chapter 11 control, saying the Scouts had proposed an unconfirmable plan that falls far short of a committee settlement offer based on a "conservative" $102 billion in abuse claims. Although the Official Committee of Tort Claimants settlement offer was not disclosed, its objection branded as uncertain and "aspirational at best" a Scouts proposal described as offering, in part, $300 million in contributions from Local Councils that have not yet agreed to that amount. Also included in the Scouts' proposal are $115...

