Ex-Disney Travel Agents Sue Over 'Illegal' Noncompete Suit

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A group of former travel agents with a licensed Walt Disney Co. vacation planning firm filed suit against their ex-employer in Pennsylvania state court, claiming the agency had ignored arbitration clauses in their contracts to file an allegedly "improper, illegal and perverted" lawsuit. The agents said MickeyTravels LLC sued them in a New Jersey federal court in 2019 for allegedly violating their independent contractor agreements, crafting its lawsuit against the former workers to avoid mentioning the mandatory arbitration clause for contract disputes. "Despite knowing that there was clear and unambiguous language in the ICAs that required all actions to be submitted...

