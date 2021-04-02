CIT Faults Muddy Explanations In Activated Carbon Review

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 8:27 PM EDT) -- U.S. Court of International Trade Judge Mark A. Barnett handed an early win to Chinese producers of activated carbon Friday, ordering the government to justify its decision to compare the companies to their Malaysian counterparts in a trade investigation. The Chinese producers, led by Carbon Activated Tianjin Co. Ltd. and Datong Juqiang Activated Carbon Co. Ltd., are the mandatory respondents in the U.S. Department of Commerce's 11th administrative review of levies on China. They are challenging the results of that review, which landed them anti-dumping margins of 1.02% and 0.86%, respectively, putting the weighted average for other companies eligible for a...

