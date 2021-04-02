Cannabis Bill Roundup: Legalization In New York, New Mexico

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- In a single week, New York legalized adult-use cannabis, while New Mexico lawmakers sent a recreational legalization bill to the governor's desk. Here are the major legislative developments in cannabis reform from the last week. A few days after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislators from both chambers reached a three-way agreement on a long-delayed bill to legalize recreational cannabis in the Empire State, the bill became law Wednesday. New York became the 16th state to legalize adult-use cannabis and the third to do so via the legislative process as opposed to a ballot referendum, following Vermont and Illinois. (Lawmakers...

