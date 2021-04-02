US, Iran Will Hold Indirect Talks On Rejoining Nuclear Deal

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- U.S. and Iranian officials said Friday that they will indirectly conduct negotiations to restore the nuclear pact that former President Donald Trump exited in 2018, potentially helping to clear a stalemate over who must act first to return to the deal. The U.S. and Iran will meet separately with intermediary groups formed by other signatories to the 2015 deal — the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA — in Vienna, Austria, on Tuesday, according to the officials. The Vienna meeting was agreed to at a virtual meeting on Friday of an oversight committee for the deal, the European Union said in a statement. "We don't...

