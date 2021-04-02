Total Wine Wants Out Of Drake's 'Brand-Damaging' Prices Suit

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Total Wine joined another retailer in slamming a trademark infringement suit by the company behind rapper Drake's high-priced champagne, arguing that the beef over their allegedly "brand-damaging discounted prices" actually lies with the champagne company's former distributor. Total Wine and Blicker Pierce Wagner Wine Merchants LLC said Thursday they don't belong in Mod Champagne LLC's dispute in California federal court over the retailers' alleged practice of selling Drake's Mod Sélection Champagne at prices as low as $50, far cheaper than its typical $400 price. The low pricing is part of a scheme orchestrated by Mod Champagne's former investment partner and distributor, Southern Glazer's Wine...

