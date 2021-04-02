Del. Doc Who Traded Opioids For Sex Won't Get License Back

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court won't reinstate a doctor who lost his license after the state board of medicine determined he had traded opioids for sexual favors, saying substantial evidence on the record supported the board's finding that he abused his position. In a 36-page opinion filed Thursday, a three-judge panel rejected an appeal by Nihar Bhavesh Gala, who had argued that the Board of Medical Licensure and Discipline of the State of Delaware acted improperly and showed bias when it stripped him of his medical license and controlled substance registration. According to the opinion, Gala in 2016 first prescribed opioids for...

