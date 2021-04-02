Fired Worker Says Amazon Wouldn't Accommodate Her ADHD

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A former Amazon warehouse worker has sued the e-commerce behemoth in New York federal court for allegedly firing her while she was in-between prescription refills for her ADHD medication, saying the company violated federal disability discrimination law by refusing to temporarily assign her different work. Kristen Kerns, a former employee at Amazon's DNY4 Facility in Bethpage, New York, says in a complaint filed Thursday that she informed her supervisor about how the brief lapse in her medication would affect her productivity. Though Amazon knew she had a disability, it spurned her accommodation request to be transferred to a job with fewer meticulous...

