Air Canada Drops CA$190M Transat Deal Amid Turbulence

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Air Canada is dropping its plan worth 190 million Canadian dollars ($151 million) to pick up rival airline Transat after Europe's competition authority pushed back on the deal, which regulators feared would mean higher prices for flights between Canada and the bloc. While both companies in separate statements said the decision to kibosh the merger was mutual and made after careful consideration, Air Canada said Friday that it would be paying Transat the contracted CA$12.5 million termination fee. The airline said it offered remedies, which were rejected by the European Commission, and it wasn't willing to consider more "onerous" concessions....

