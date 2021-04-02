Shkreli Balks At Ban From Leading Public Co., $1.4M Fine

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Notorious, imprisoned pharma bro Martin Shkreli doesn't think he should be permanently barred from serving as a director or officer of a publicly traded company, and doesn't want to pay nearly $1.4 million in civil penalties in connection with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allegations he defrauded his former company Retrophin Inc. In an opposition brief filed in March but made public Friday, Shkreli told U.S. District Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto that it would be excessive to hand him a lifetime ban on being an officer or director, arguing that banning him from holding such jobs for a decade would be...

