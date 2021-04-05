Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Black-Owned IT Biz Says It Was Dumped From $10M Pa. Deal

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania Department of Health contractor designing a medical marijuana tracking system for $10 million is facing allegations that it illegally cut its subcontractor out of the deal after using the subcontractor's reputation as a Black-owned small business.

Seeking cash damages and the surrender of "all ill-gotten gains," TreCom Systems Group Inc. told a Pennsylvania federal court on Friday that MJ Freeway LLC had failed to pay it for work performed, arguing that MJ Freeway had relied on a May 4, 2017, agreement to end their relationship when a superseding May 26, 2017, agreement did not authorize termination of the contract...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!