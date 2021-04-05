Black-Owned IT Biz Says It Was Dumped From $10M Pa. Deal

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania Department of Health contractor designing a medical marijuana tracking system for $10 million is facing allegations that it illegally cut its subcontractor out of the deal after using the subcontractor's reputation as a Black-owned small business. Seeking cash damages and the surrender of "all ill-gotten gains," TreCom Systems Group Inc. told a Pennsylvania federal court on Friday that MJ Freeway LLC had failed to pay it for work performed, arguing that MJ Freeway had relied on a May 4, 2017, agreement to end their relationship when a superseding May 26, 2017, agreement did not authorize termination of the contract...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS