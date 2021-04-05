Okla. Port Asked To Help With $25M Hazardous Cleanup Bill

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 2:25 PM EDT) -- An aerospace parts manufacturer's assignee is seeking to recoup some of the $25 million it has spent cleaning up hazardous substances at the site of a shuttered facility in Oklahoma, arguing the port that now owns the land and dozens of other companies are liable for cleanup costs. FMRI Inc., which took over the remediation obligations for now-defunct Iowa-based manufacturer Fansteel Inc., filed suit against an Oklahoma port authority that currently owns the site as well as over three dozen vendors that sent hazardous substances to the site for disposal. In its complaint Thursday, FMRI told the court that under the...

