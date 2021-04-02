Solar Poised To Shine In Texas After Steady Growth

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Solar power is set to play a bigger role in Texas this summer than ever before, building on years of rapid growth that have pushed solar into a conversation long dominated by natural gas and wind energy. Solar's overall contribution to the power mix for Texas remains modest, but in a short period it has emerged as a serious, growing force and the fifth-biggest type of power generation in the state. That has made Texas one of the leading states in solar energy, second only to California. Yet solar was a virtual blip on the radar just 10 years ago. Since...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS