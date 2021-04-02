Samsung Inks Deal On Eve Of Cellphone Tech Patent Trial

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 10:50 PM EDT) -- Samsung Electronics and patent-holding company Ancora Technologies told a Texas federal judge Friday that they have reached a settlement on the eve of an infringement trial over cellphone security technology, but the deal doesn't include LG Electronics. In a brief motion, Samsung and Acora asked U.S. District Judge Alan Albright to pause their claims and counterclaims in the case that is set to go to trial April 19 to work out the details of dismissing the case. Details of the settlement were not divulged in the filing and representatives for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comments Friday...

