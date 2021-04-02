DC Circ. Pauses Auto Emissions Regs Challenge

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday granted the Biden administration's motion to pause litigation over Trump-era vehicle emissions standards, overruling objections from states and environmental groups that said the harm caused by the regulations must be addressed as soon as possible. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last year finalized the second part of their two-part Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient Vehicles rule, which called for a 1.5% annual increase in the stringency of greenhouse gas and Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards for cars and light trucks, as opposed to a 5% annual increase called for in the...

