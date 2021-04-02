Exxon Unit Drops $2.2M Claim Against Oxy In Abrupt U-Turn

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT) -- ExxonMobil Corp. unit XTO Energy Inc. abruptly dropped Occidental Petroleum Co. from a breach of contract suit Friday, reversing course just a day after it sued in Texas federal court seeking to make its competitor fork over $2.2 million in offshore well decommissioning costs. XTO hit Occidental and Petro-Hunt LLC with a lawsuit on Thursday, claiming they owed about $2.7 million for costs it incurred while decommissioning offshore oil wells and platforms off the coast of Louisiana. XTO did not explain why it voluntarily dropped Oxy from the suit, but it made it clear to the court Friday that its decision...

